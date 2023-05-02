The Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, May 2 at Tropicana Field, with Javy Guerra getting the nod for the Rays and Roansy Contreras taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 28 games, or 82.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 16-2 (88.9%).

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

