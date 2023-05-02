How to Watch the Rays vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays play Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 61 home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .527 slugging percentage.
- The Rays lead MLB with a .281 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (195 total, 6.7 per game).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .351 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.10 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.108).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javy Guerra gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-5
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Domingo Germán
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.