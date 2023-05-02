The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 23-5 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 63.6%.

In the 29 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-3).

The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-2 9-4 11-2 12-4 17-5 6-1

