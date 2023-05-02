Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Rays will call on Javy Guerra against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-1).

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 28 games, or 82.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Tampa Bay has won 16 of its 18 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 195 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 3.10 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule