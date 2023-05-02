Rays vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.
The Rays will call on Javy Guerra against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-1).
Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 28 games, or 82.1%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 16 of its 18 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 195 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have a 3.10 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Calvin Faucher vs Hunter Brown
|April 27
|@ White Sox
|W 14-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 28
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|Calvin Faucher vs Lance Lynn
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|L 12-9
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|-
|Javy Guerra vs Roansy Contreras
|May 3
|Pirates
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
|May 4
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Vince Velásquez
|May 5
|Yankees
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 7
|Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Domingo Germán
