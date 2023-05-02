Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .573, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 23 of 28 games this year (82.1%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (39.3%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (21.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 14 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (57.1%), including five games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
