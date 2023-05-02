Max Strus could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 108-101 win versus the Knicks, Strus put up eight points.

In this article we will break down Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 7.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.8 Assists -- 2.1 1.6 PRA -- 16.8 11.8 PR 13.5 14.7 10.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.8



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Knicks give up 42.0 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13.0 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

