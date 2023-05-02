Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 2
Max Strus could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.5
|7.4
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|2.8
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|11.8
|PR
|13.5
|14.7
|10.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks
- Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.
- Strus' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Knicks give up 42.0 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.
- The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13.0 makes per game.
Max Strus vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|23
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|32
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3/3/2023
|19
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|29
|17
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.