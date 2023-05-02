Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR
3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR
1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
  • With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

