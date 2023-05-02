Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- hitting .276 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .240.
- Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.
- In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Contreras (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.