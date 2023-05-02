Kyle Lowry be on the court for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-101 win over the Knicks (his most recent game) Lowry produced 18 points, six assists and four blocks.

In this article, we look at Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.4 PRA 18.5 20.4 15.6 PR 14.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

Conceding 42.0 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13.0 makes per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.