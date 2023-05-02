Kevin Love could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 108-101 win versus the Knicks, Love totaled nine points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Love's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.2 9.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.8 PRA 18.5 16.5 17.8 PR 15.5 14.6 16 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.