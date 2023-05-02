Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
- Siri has picked up a hit in seven games this year (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Siri has had an RBI in six games this season (60.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%).
- In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Contreras (3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.