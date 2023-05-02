The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.

Paredes is batting .391 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings