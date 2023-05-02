Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (47-35) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Heat's Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat beat the Knicks 108-101, led by Jimmy Butler with 25 points (plus four assists and 11 rebounds). RJ Barrett was the high scorer for the losing squad with 26 points while chipping in seven assists and nine boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0 Gabe Vincent 12 1.5 4.3 0.7 0 2.6 Caleb Martin 9 4.8 2.2 1.3 0.1 0.9 Kevin Love 8 5.7 1.7 0.3 0.6 2

