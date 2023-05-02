Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|206.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116.0
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over nine times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|5-7
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|3-3
|41-41
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116.0
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.