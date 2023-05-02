Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-115) 8.5 (-105) 3.5 (-118)

The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Tuesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (8.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+100)

The 29.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 6.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-105) 3.5 (-110) 1.5 (-167) 2.5 (-115)

Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Tuesday's points prop for him.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's prop bet (1.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+100)

The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 5.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (19.5).

Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).

Randle has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+100)

Jalen Brunson's 24-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

