The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Miami has compiled a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries