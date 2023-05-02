How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Miami has compiled a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).
- Miami allows 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.
- At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
