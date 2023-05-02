The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-6) 208 -255 +215
BetMGM Knicks (-5.5) 207.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Knicks (-5.5) 208 -238 +190
Tipico Knicks (-6.5) 206.5 -270 +225

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 29.5 -120 22.9
Bam Adebayo 18.5 -115 20.4
Gabe Vincent 13.5 -120 9.4
Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5
Kevin Love 9.5 -125 8.2

