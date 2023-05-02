Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-6)
|208
|-255
|+215
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-5.5)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-5.5)
|208
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Knicks (-6.5)
|206.5
|-270
|+225
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|29.5
|-120
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|18.5
|-115
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-120
|9.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
|Kevin Love
|9.5
|-125
|8.2
