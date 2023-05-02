Harold Ramirez -- hitting .342 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .329 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including eight multi-hit games (38.1%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

