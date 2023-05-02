Harold Ramirez -- hitting .342 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .329 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Ramirez has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including eight multi-hit games (38.1%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
