The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 108-101 win over the Knicks, Vincent totaled 20 points and five assists.

Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.5 Assists 4.5 2.5 4.3 PRA 19.5 14 17.8 PR 15.5 11.5 13.5 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.