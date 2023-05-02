Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 108-101 win over the Knicks (his last action) Martin posted nine points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Martin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 9.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.8 Assists -- 1.6 2.2 PRA -- 16 16 PR 14.5 14.4 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

Martin is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.