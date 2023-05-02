Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .233 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (28.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings