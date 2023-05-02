Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .233 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
  • In seven games this season, he has gone deep (28.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
