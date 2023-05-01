The Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) are currently +750 to win the World Series, the third-best odds in Major League Baseball. They are -134 to win the AL East.

Rays MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +750 3rd (+750, bet $100 to win $750) To Win the AL East -134 - (-134, bet $134 to win $100)

Rays Standings Information

The Rays are in first place in the AL East, 3.5 games ahead of the Orioles.

Team Games Back 1 Tampa Bay Rays - 2 Baltimore Orioles 3.5 3 Toronto Blue Jays 6 4 Boston Red Sox 7.5 5 New York Yankees 8.5

Rays Team Stats

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.97).

The Rays have a 15-2 record this season in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 14-1 in games this season when it has had at least five extra-base hits.

The Rays have a 12-0 record in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-1 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Rays Next Game Information

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Wander Franco +2000 - - .305/.374/.559 6 HR 20 RBI Randy Arozarena +5000 - - .325/.388/.570 7 HR 28 RBI Brandon Lowe +8000 - - .223/.318/.500 7 HR 21 RBI Yandy Díaz +10000 - - .320/.430/.570 7 HR 16 RBI Shane McClanahan +15000 +700 - 6-0 2.03 ERA 11.5 K/9 Jose Siri +25000 - - .244/.289/.463 2 HR 9 RBI Isaac Paredes +30000 - - .260/.330/.438 4 HR 19 RBI Zach Eflin - +20000 - 3-0 3.00 ERA 9.0 K/9 Drew Rasmussen - +5000 - 3-2 3.66 ERA 9.6 K/9

Rays' Top Players

Wander Franco, the club's top hitter this year, is batting .305 with a .374 OBP, six home runs, 20 runs scored, and 20 RBI, also including seven stolen bases.

This season, Randy Arozarena has contributed to the club's offense by hitting .325/.388/.570 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI.

At the dish, Yandy Diaz, one of the club's better offensive contributors, is batting .320 with a .430 OBP, seven home runs, 24 runs, and 16 RBI.

Josh Lowe has hit .338/.391/.638 so far this season with six doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI.

