The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
