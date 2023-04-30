The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings