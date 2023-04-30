Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.