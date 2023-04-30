Rays vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 30.
The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Mike Clevinger (2-2) for the White Sox.
Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
- The Rays have won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered eight games this season favored by -210 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 186 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have a 2.81 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Astros
|L 5-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luis Garcia
|April 26
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Calvin Faucher vs Hunter Brown
|April 27
|@ White Sox
|W 14-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 28
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|Calvin Faucher vs Lance Lynn
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Roansy Contreras
|May 3
|Pirates
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
|May 4
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Rich Hill
|May 5
|Yankees
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
