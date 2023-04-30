Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 30.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Mike Clevinger (2-2) for the White Sox.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
  • The Rays have won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Tampa Bay has entered eight games this season favored by -210 or more, and won each of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay leads MLB with 186 runs scored this season.
  • The Rays have a 2.81 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 25 Astros L 5-0 Drew Rasmussen vs Luis Garcia
April 26 Astros L 1-0 Calvin Faucher vs Hunter Brown
April 27 @ White Sox W 14-5 Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
April 28 @ White Sox W 3-2 Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
April 29 @ White Sox W 12-3 Calvin Faucher vs Lance Lynn
April 30 @ White Sox - Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
May 2 Pirates - Shane McClanahan vs Roansy Contreras
May 3 Pirates - Shane McClanahan vs Mitch Keller
May 4 Pirates - Zach Eflin vs Rich Hill
May 5 Yankees - Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
May 6 Yankees - TBA vs TBA

