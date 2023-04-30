Sportsbooks have listed player props for Randy Arozarena, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rasmussen Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Rasmussen has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4 vs. Athletics Apr. 9 7.0 1 0 0 8 0 at Nationals Apr. 3 6.0 2 0 0 7 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .333/.400/.590 so far this season.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI (30 total hits).

He has a slash line of .319/.420/.585 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has put up 25 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He has a slash line of .245/.342/.402 on the year.

Vaughn has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Jake Burger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Burger Stats

Jake Burger has four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI (14 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.343/.684 on the season.

Burger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

