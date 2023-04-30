The Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays, while Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Rays have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +170. A 9-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.81 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 27 games, or 85.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rays have an 8-2 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the White Sox this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -125 - 1st

