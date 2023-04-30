Andrew Vaughn and Josh Lowe hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 57 home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .521 slugging percentage.

The Rays lead MLB with a .279 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (186 total, 6.6 per game).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .349 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 2.81 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.064).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen (3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Rasmussen is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Rasmussen heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Astros L 5-0 Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Rich Hill 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home - -

