The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will play on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 23-4 in those games.
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 14-1 (93.3%).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
  • Tampa Bay has played in 28 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-3).
  • The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-2 9-3 11-1 12-4 17-4 6-1

