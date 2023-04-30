Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will play on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-185
|+150
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 23-4 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 14-1 (93.3%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- Tampa Bay has played in 28 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-3).
- The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-2
|9-3
|11-1
|12-4
|17-4
|6-1
