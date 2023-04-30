The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will play on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 23-4 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 14-1 (93.3%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Tampa Bay has played in 28 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-3).

The Rays have a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-2 9-3 11-1 12-4 17-4 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.