On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .590, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 14 games this year (51.9%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 16 games this season (59.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (63.6%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings