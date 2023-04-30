The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, take on the New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus, in his last game (April 26 win against the Bucks) put up eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Strus' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.0 Assists -- 2.1 1.4 PRA -- 16.8 12.8 PR 12.5 14.7 11.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks allow 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.