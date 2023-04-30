Manuel Margot -- hitting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • In six games this season (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
