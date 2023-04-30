Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- hitting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- In six games this season (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
