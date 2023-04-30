Manuel Margot -- hitting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.

Margot has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.

In six games this season (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

