Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luke Raley (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .207.
- Raley has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in six of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
