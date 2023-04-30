On Sunday, Luke Raley (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .207.

Raley has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has an RBI in six of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings