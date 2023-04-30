Kyle Lowry will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 1:00 PM on Sunday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry tallied 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-126 win versus the Bucks.

Below we will break down Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 7.2 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.0 PRA -- 20.4 14 PR 11.5 15.3 10 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.0



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

Lowry is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

