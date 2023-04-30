The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, square off versus the New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 128-126 win against the Bucks, Love totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Love's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 9.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.1 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.5 17.1 PR 15.5 14.6 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

