Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .356 with six doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (45.0%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 60.0% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (88.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
