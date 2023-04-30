Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .356 with six doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (45.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 60.0% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (88.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.