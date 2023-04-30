Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .356 with six doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer during his last outings.

In 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (45.0%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 60.0% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (88.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings