Jimmy Butler could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 1:00 PM on Sunday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 128-126 win over the Bucks (his most recent game) Butler produced 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's break down Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 22.9 30.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.1 PRA 42.5 34.1 41.3 PR 36.5 28.8 35.2 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.