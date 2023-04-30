Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .261 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (12.0%).
- He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
