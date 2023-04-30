Isaac Paredes -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .261 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (12.0%).

He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings