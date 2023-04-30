Find the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has three players listed, as the Heat prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Heat are coming off of a 128-126 OT victory over the Bucks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler recorded 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Julius Randle: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Shoulder), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Over their last 10 games, the Heat are putting up 122.7 points per game, 13.2 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.