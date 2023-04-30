The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -4.5 207.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.
  • The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 11.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Miami has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in each of their past 10 contests.
  • This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

