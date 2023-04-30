The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 207.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 11.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have hit the over in each of their past 10 contests.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

