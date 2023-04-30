In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-4.5) 208 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York is 45-36-1 ATS this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

