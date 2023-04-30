The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (38.5%).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points allowed).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

