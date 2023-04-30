Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .333.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Ramirez has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
