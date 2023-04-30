The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Vincent produced 22 points and six assists in a 128-126 win against the Bucks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vincent, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.7 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.0 PRA -- 14 16.6 PR 13.5 11.5 12.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.3



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

