Christian Bethancourt -- batting .324 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on four occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (25.0%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings