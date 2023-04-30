The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, will be in action at 1:00 PM on Sunday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 128-126 win over the Bucks (his previous action) Martin put up two points.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 8.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.4 Assists -- 1.6 2.2 PRA -- 16 15.5 PR 12.5 14.4 13.3 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.8



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.