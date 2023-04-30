Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 29.2% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.