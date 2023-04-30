On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 29.2% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 12 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.89 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.