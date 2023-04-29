Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .292.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), with multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (46.2%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lynn (0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
