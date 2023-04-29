The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .292.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), with multiple hits eight times (30.8%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (46.2%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

