After the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Trevor Werbylo is in 12th at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Trevor Werbylo at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Werbylo has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 18 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 18 rounds, Werbylo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has finished in the top 20 once.

Werbylo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Werbylo has made the cut in nine tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 49 -3 270 0 11 0 0 $215,034

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

The most recent time Werbylo played this event was in 2023, and he finished 12th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than average.

The courses that Werbylo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,275 yards, while Vidanta Vallarta will be 7,456 yards this week.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was poor, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Werbylo was better than 71% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Werbylo failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Werbylo did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Werbylo recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

At that most recent outing, Werbylo's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Werbylo finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Werbylo bettered the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Werbylo's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.