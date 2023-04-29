The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

This season, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings