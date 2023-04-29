Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In 28 of 81 games this year, Stamkos has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 59 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.

Stamkos has an assist in 43 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 64.9% that Stamkos goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 19 84 Points 19 33 Goals 5 51 Assists 14

